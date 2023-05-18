Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,053.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.39. The company had a trading volume of 684,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

