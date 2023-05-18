Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DFY. Desjardins lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.91.

DFY stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.63. 6,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,523. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$30.90 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.11.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

