DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $856.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00344447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

