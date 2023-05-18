Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 11,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 113.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

