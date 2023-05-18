Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. 299,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,603. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

