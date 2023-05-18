Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.57. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of C$75.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.25.
About Galenica
