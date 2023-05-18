Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

