Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 62,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

