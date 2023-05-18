DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $15.73. DLocal shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,132,313 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.