DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Director Sells $513,000.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DocGo by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 281.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 289,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

