Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1052315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

