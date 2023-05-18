Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €47.20 ($51.30) and last traded at €47.35 ($51.47). Approximately 9,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.40 ($52.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($47.93) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.15.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading

