Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,053. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.53 and a 12 month high of C$23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.