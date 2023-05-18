Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

