Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

