Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.79

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.72. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 51,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

