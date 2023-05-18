Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.79

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.72. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 51,187 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Duos Technologies Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.
Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
