DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.
Shares of DXC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.45.
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
