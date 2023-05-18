DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

