DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.45 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 3,666,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,013. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

