Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

DT stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 470.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

