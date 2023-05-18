E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.