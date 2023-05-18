Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $173.11. 249,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.