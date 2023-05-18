Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

