Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETX opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

