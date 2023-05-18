Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

