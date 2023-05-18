ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.97. 531,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,816. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market cap of C$728.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

