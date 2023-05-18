ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

ECN Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.97. 531,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,816. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market cap of C$728.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.