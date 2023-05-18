Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $25,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

