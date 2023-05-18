Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.74

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.74 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.49). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 349,258 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 141 ($1.77) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.80) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.73. The stock has a market cap of £686.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,455.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Elementis

About Elementis

In other Elementis news, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £22,600 ($28,310.16). In other news, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £22,600 ($28,310.16). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £103,416.38 ($129,545.76). 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.