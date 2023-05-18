Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,049 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IIF opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

