Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 614 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

