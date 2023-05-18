Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 656 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 100,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 770,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,652,000 after purchasing an additional 148,714 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 172,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $301.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

