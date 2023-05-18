Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.32. 339,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,097. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.03.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

