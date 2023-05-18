Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.76. 727,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,593. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.