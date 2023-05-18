ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $37,983.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.99 or 0.99972484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13780143 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60,466.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

