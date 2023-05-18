Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. 167,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,815. The stock has a market cap of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

