Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 557,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 520,789 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $15.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

