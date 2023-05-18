eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.94. eMagin shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,073,110 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

eMagin Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading

