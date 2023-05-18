EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.98% of EMCOR Group worth $139,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.