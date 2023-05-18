EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.98% of EMCOR Group worth $139,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

