Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321,334 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

EMR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. 969,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

