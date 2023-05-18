Energean plc to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Trading Down 8.2 %

ENOG opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.31. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,450.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

