Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $436,767 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $299,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 38.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.