Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Up 5.6%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.86. 1,419,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,671,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Entegris Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,930.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

