Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.00

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25), with a volume of 382176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Equals Group from GBX 149 ($1.87) to GBX 164 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Equals Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Equals Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 1.44.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

