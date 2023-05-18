Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.33. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 113,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

