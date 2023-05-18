Ethereum 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.44 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,808.28 or 0.06687776 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion and approximately $5.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,279,330 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.