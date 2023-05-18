European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:ERE.UN remained flat at C$3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.