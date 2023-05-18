Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 16th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 59.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.