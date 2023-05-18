Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

