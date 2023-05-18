Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 10,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

