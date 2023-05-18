Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

