Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $369.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

